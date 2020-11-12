UVA Health doctor discusses ongoing racial divide in COVID-19 fight

“COVID-19, just like many different things in society is really a symptom of this underlying disease that we need to correct ultimately, and this is just one different manifestation of it," UVA COVID ICU Doctor Taison Bell said. "While some people are able to shelter in place and earn their paycheck at home, there are more people in our community who actually have to go out and go to their place of work to get their paycheck. There’s also a higher chance that people from minority backgrounds will live in more dense multi generational housing. We know that home transmission actually is probably the majority of transmission for COVID-19.”