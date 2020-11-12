Two options presented for pedestrian bridge over Rivanna River

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discussions about a potential bike and pedestrian bridge over the Rivanna River continued Thursday evening.
After a meeting earlier this month, representatives from Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission discussed two options for bridges identified as part of a study.
One would start at Chesapeake and Riverside and would cost $11.3 million. The other would start on East Market Street and cost $15.3 million.
Jessica Hersh-Ballering with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission said that it’s unclear if any funding will be required from the city or county.
“It depends on which of the funding opportunities are pursued, if any are pursued,” she said.
While dependent on funding and approval, the goal is for construction to start in spring 2024.
