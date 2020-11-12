Thomas Jefferson Planning District launches new regional housing locator website

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s now easier for families to find affordable rental homes in the greater-Charlottesville area online thanks to a new regional housing locator website and resource portal that launched Thursday, November 12.
Back in 2019, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission’s Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership noticed a need for an accessible resource to help families find affordable rentals in the area. The organization also found a need for owners to easily market properties online based on certain buyer requirements.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, it has become harder for people to find affordable rentals, but now they’re able to do so through this brand-new informative website.
“There is no fee associated for any users of the website whether that be a property owner, property manager, or a community member, or citizen looking for housing,” Thomas Jefferson Planning District Chief Operating Officer and Director of Housing Christine Jacobs said.
The new website was created with help from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties, as well as a grant from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.
