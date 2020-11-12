Scottsville puts up levy wall in response to heavy rains

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville closed the flood walls at Ferry Street as the town went to the second stage of flood control alert Thursday, November 12.
The Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department and levy superintendent decided to close Ferry St. access around noon Thursday as the river crest forecast went above 21 feet. At 1 p.m., the fire department put up the flood wall. It took a little under an hour to install the wall to close off the levee running along the James River in Scottsville.
The levee was built in the 1980s.
Water pumps started at around midnight Thursday morning. Pumps activate at 13 feet to pump the rain water out of the town and into the James River. The pumps run as long as the river is above 13 feet.
“Flood safety is job number one here in the town of Scottsville. The town has a history of catastrophic flooding, and so the levy and flood control system is critical infrastructure for us now. We take pride in our maintenance of it, the volunteerism. We budget for those repairs and make sure everything’s in good shape,” Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless said.
The James River is currently forecast to crest at 21 to 22 feet. This is highest water in Scottsville since 2010, and the town will continue its flood control operations through Friday.
