Poll worker at Richmond voting precinct tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond poll worker is warning voters that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a polling place on Election Day.
Margret Robertson says she was told to get tested for coronavirus by the Chief Election Officer at Precinct 206 located at the VCU Art Museum off Belvedere in downtown Richmond after he says she came in contact with another poll worker who was asymptomatic on Election Day.
“I came in contact with all the election officers,” said Robertson. “I was sick Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. I had terrible headaches, Sunday was my worst day.”
Including the Chief Election Officer, Margret says she was among four poll workers who were exposed. The poll worker says she was tested Monday and received a positive result by Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, Margaret says she’s feeling better, but she believes the 305 people who voted at the art museum need to know too so that they can take proper precautions.
“I think this should be investigated. The building should be cleaned,” said Robertson. “If someone had COVID-19 and passed it off to me also, then I think others should know about it.”
But the Chief Elections Officer Brooks Braun says the risk to voters is low because of the precautions taken on Election Day.
“We were wiping down surfaces very quickly after voters used them,” said Braun. "We were taking ballots using gloves and changing gloves, sanitizing our hands and we had protective screens up so that we weren’t sharing direct air with voters.
Braun says all poll workers have gone into quarantine after being contacted and that at this time, most tests have been negative.
“Including myself, there have been four negative tests,” said Braun.
Braun says the city health officials assisted with making sure proper safety measures were taken on Election Day. He adds that at this time, it’s not clear where the initially infected poll worker caught the virus.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.