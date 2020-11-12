James River in moderate flood stage through Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The significant rainfall has pushed the James River into moderate flood stage with a crest of 18.2 Friday evening.
The last time it was close to this level was January 27, 2010, when it hit 18.1 feet.
The Appomattox River is in minor flood stage as of Friday evening. Levels stand at 18ft with flood stage at 16′. Please use caution in these areas.
The Meherrin River in Brunswick into Greensville counties remains minor flood stage.
Flood stage is 15ft and the river is at 17.2 ft. Flood Warnings will remain in place through Saturday morning. Please use caution near this river as well.
For context on historic crests along the James River, here’s a list of the top 20 if you are curious to see what we are up against:
