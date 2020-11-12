Flood Warnings Continue. Gradual Clearing and Dry Friday

Morning clouds Friday will give way to gradual clearing and a nice afternoon with highs in the 60s. Temperature swings this weekend, with a dry and cool Saturday. Another front approaches and will move across the region on Sunday. Temperatures jump back in the 60s, and clouds increase along with some light showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Behind this front, windy and much cooler for Monday and staying cool as we move through the early and middle part of next week.