Flood Warnings Continue. Gradual Clearing and Dry Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flood Warnings and River Flood Warnings still continue across much of Central Virginia, in the wake of a significant rain that brought 2-4+ inches over the region. Clouds, some patchy fog and drizzle will remain overnight with lows in the 40s.
Morning clouds Friday will give way to gradual clearing and a nice afternoon with highs in the 60s. Temperature swings this weekend, with a dry and cool Saturday. Another front approaches and will move across the region on Sunday. Temperatures jump back in the 60s, and clouds increase along with some light showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Behind this front, windy and much cooler for Monday and staying cool as we move through the early and middle part of next week.
Tropical Storm Eta moved away from Florida and is now off the Carolina coast moving farther away out across the Atlantic. Another disturbance in the Caribbean has the potential to become better organized and could become the next storm. The next letter name on the Greek alphabet is Iota.
Tonight: Cloudy, some patchy fog and drizzle. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Some clouds to start. Gradual clearing, Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny Highs cooler in the upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, Few PM and evening showers possible. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
