Christmas tree farmer has high hopes for the holiday season

“I think it will be a successful year because people are eager to get out. They are eager to get out of the house and they can go to the wide-open spaces of a Christmas tree farm and roam around in the open-air,” said Francisco. “People are eager to get back to tradition and things they have done in the past. And this is an excellent way of doing it, getting a real tree perhaps rather than a fake tree and wandering out and cutting it themselves.”