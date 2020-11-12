Charlottesville Police CRB works to understand implications of new law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review board had some help getting a better handle on how new state law provides for the group to do its job.
State Delegate Sally Hudson, the 57th district Democrat, and Legal Aid Justice attorney Kim Rolla offered perspective as to what the law does.
The review board will have subpoena powers and access to certain records. It will also have an enforcement aspect available under state law, if enacted by localities.
The bill doesn’t take effect until July 2021 to allow lawmakers to revisit language involving sheriff’s offices.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.