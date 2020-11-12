Charlottesville nonprofit trying to diversify classrooms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diversity in classrooms is a critical part of learning, that’s why one organization in Charlottesville is trying to help passionate African-American college students become teachers.
“To be someone who wants to be a Black teacher, AATF (African American Teaching Fellows Program) gives you a community of people who understand what it’s like to be a teacher,” Destinie Thomas, former teacher and African American Teaching Fellow, said.
Thomas taught at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School for five years.
“I was very lucky to have a principal who saw me as a Black teacher and was able to recognize like she’s a great teacher, but there are some things that might be a little different for me, being a Black person working in a primarily white school," Thomas said.
Thomas joined AATF early in her career. The nonprofit provides financial and professional support to African-American teachers. She now sits on the organization’s board.
“We are putting highly qualified Black teachers in classrooms for Black students because we know Black students benefit from seeing teachers who look like them,” Thomas said.
In Charlottesville and Albemarle County, there is only one African-American teacher for every 122 public school students. AATF is trying to solve that problem.
“Our mission is to impact the lives of children in this community through diversifying the local teaching force and we do that through supporting and developing African-American educators,” AATF Executive Director Tamara Dias said.
Dias is also a former fellow.
“It’s not unusual to find a teacher who works two or three jobs or has a part-time job that they work after school or on the weekends to make ends meet,” Dias said.
From a student’s junior year of college through their career, AATF works to ensure these educators have what they need to succeed.
“We are trying to remove a financial barrier, an economic barrier that would keep people from becoming classroom educators. Educators are really pouring so much into students and really building this next generation,” Dias said.
If you’re interested in supporting AATF or joining the program, you can visit their website: AATF.org.
