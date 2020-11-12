Charlottesville City Council holds budget work session, discusses capital improvements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council held a special budget work session Thursday night.
City staff are looking for council’s guidance as they design the budget outline for the next five years.
Several projects are in the current capital improvement program, including the new parking garage on East Market Street, traffic improvements on 5th Street and the Belmont Bridge project.
Despite the number of projects on the shortlist, councilors recognized that some cuts will need to be made to the budget before it is finalized.
“There is no way we’re getting out of this without cutting things that we all care about tremendously. And that’s even with a 20-cent tax increase,” City Councilor Sena Magill said.
The next budget work session is set for December 10.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.