Blue Ridge School hires Dom Starsia as lacrosse head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the biggest names in the history of college lacrosse is heading to the Blue Ridge School, as Dom Starsia will be the Barons new head coach.
Starsia spent 24 seasons as the head coach at the University of Virginia.
He won 274 games with the 'Hoos, advanced to the Final Four thirteen times, and has four national championships.
Starsia coached 125 All-Americans at UVA, and is a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
He replaces Michael Herring, who left after three seasons to become the head coach at Young Harris College.
Blue Ridge did not play this past spring, due to the pandemic, but they advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2019.
