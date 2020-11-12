Albemarle County Public Schools give update on anti-racism policies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Conversations about how to be anti-racist are underway inside the Albemarle County Public School (ACPS) community. The School Board received an update on how new policies are playing out during its meeting Thursday, November 12.
The anti-racism policies say ACPS has, in some ways, “perpetuated and enhanced racial disparities.”
“What a bold statement of a school division to make,” Dr. Bernard Hairston, assistant superintendent, said. "Writing the policy was easy work. However, delivering on the policies is going to be really, really challenging work.”
Dr. Hairston is a part of the Anti-Racism Steering Committee tasked with implementing those policies. They include staff training, student-led town halls, and a division-wide study of a book called Courageous Conversations About Race.
“This book study allows us to deepen our understanding of racial consciousness and how that interacts with our day to day experiences as educators,” he said.
When the committee presented the work’s update to the school board, members asked questions about students' involvement and thanked them for their efforts.
“I also just wanted to thank you for your work on this - your whole team, I appreciate the thoughtfulness and work that has gone into it,” School Board Member Judy Le said.
Hairston says the work must continue every day.
“We are in denial at times because of the different degrees of understanding and experiencing racism, and if we’re going to affect change, we have to realize that it starts with each of us,” he said.
One of the more immediate actions will be an online orientation training program for all staff members. It will be a roughly 60 minute-long lesson and will launch in the next two weeks.
