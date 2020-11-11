Cville Plans Together holds webinars to review draft affordable housing plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Plans Together has put together a lengthy affordable housing plan. Now, community members are sharing their insight with the hopes of making it even stronger.
A webinar on Wednesday, November 11 was the first of several webinars and virtual ‘office hours’ dedicated to reviewing and asking questions about the draft affordable housing plan. A second webinar was held Tuesday, November 17.
“We need input on these high-level community-driven priority statements before we could really look into the details of revising goals and strategies,” said Jenny Koch with Cville Plans Together.
The plan highlights a need for Charlottesville to address affordable housing with a plan to spend $10 million each year for 10 years.
“The city’s funding levels vary a bit in recent years and we want to make sure that the city is making a commitment to uphold that consistent level of funding,” said Cville Plans Together’s Sarah Kirk.
This forum held on Zoom gave community members a chance to ask questions about the 133-page plan. Cville Plans Together answered how that funding would be used.
“That includes development of new housing, preservation of existing housing, homeownership programs, that also includes tax base tax relief for homeowners to make sure that homeownership stays affordable,” Kirk said.
They also discussed plans to appoint committees, addressing historic and racially-segregating single-family zoning and bolstering legal rights of tenants.
“What it can do is provide funding that will enable it to require or provide access to legal services including mediation or representation in court for residents," Kirk said.
Once Cville Plans Together revises the draft, it will be sent to Charlottesville City Council for approval as part of its comprehensive housing plan.
They hope it’ll be approved in the early months of 2021.
For more information on the sessions, as well as the details of the plan, click here.
