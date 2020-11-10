Waynesboro opts for reverse Christmas parade, decorations trail for the holidays

In lieu of a typical Christmas parade, there will be a reverse Christmas parade where drivers can view parked, festive floats from their vehicle. It’ll be happening on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the old Invista lot. The floats, according to the city, will be set up around the perimeter of the lot and on Race Avenue. Drivers will be directed to drive slowly through the area to experience the parade “from a new perspective.”