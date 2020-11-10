Virginia Tech joins UVA for Veterans Day Service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - State rivalries are being put aside to remember those who lost their lives serving our country.
Members of the Virginia Tech Gregory Guard Honor Guard traveled to perform the 21-gun salute during the University of Virginia’s Veterans Day Service Tuesday, November 10.“
This ceremony this year is unlike any other also because [of] Virginia Tech, our rival school,” Danielle Faul with UVA ROTC said. “It really shows that people are able to come together during [this] unfortunate time that COVID has brought us and really look and say thank you to all those veterans and thank you to all the POW and MIA men and women.”
The annual event features a 24-hour vigil, followed by a ceremony concluded by the playing of Taps and a 21 gun salute.
Virginia Tech’s honor guard team was able to fill in for the 21-gun salute after a few cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Honor Guard at Langley Air Force Base.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.