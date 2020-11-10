Tiger Fuel offering complimentary lunch and car wash to service members on Veterans Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran’s Day is Wednesday, November 11, and Tiger Fuel is readying to give back to those who serve our country.
For the ninth year, Tiger Fuel is partnering with Grace for Vets, a nonprofit that seeks to honor veterans and service personnel with a complimentary car wash.
Active, retired, and former U.S. military can enjoy a free car wash and lunch at participating Tiger Fuel locations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“We just want to say thank you. A lot of our customers are veterans or active military. Anything we can do to make sure they know how grateful we are for their service, it’s just a small token of appreciation,” Tiger Fuel Director of Marketing Sarah Whitney said.
A representative of Tiger Fuel will be giving out goodie bags to veterans all day Wednesday. Anyone who qualifies for the car wash and free lunch will need to show proof of military service.
