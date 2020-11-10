Ruckersville hosts drive-through COVID-19 testing, more events to be held soon

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, the Thomas Jefferson Health District knows testing is crucial to fight the spread. That’s why it is continuing community COVID testing efforts.
On Tuesday evening in Ruckersville, it provided free drive-thru tests for community members.
Upcoming testing events will be held across central Virginia. The next events include the following:
Thursday, November 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mineral Baptist Church.
Friday, November 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department.
More events, as well as information on how to sign-up, can be found on the health department’s website here.
Test results at the community events will be available within four days of the test.
