Rain On the Way for Veterans Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our pleasant and dry stretch will end for the mid-week. Rain is on the way- heavy at times Wednesday, Veterans Day, and will still continue into Thursday. The combination of a slow moving cold front, moisture off the Atlantic and Gulf and even tropical moisture from Eta in the Gulf, will make for a soaking rain. Rain amounts Wednesday through Thursday, as the cold front slowly pushes off to the southeast, is expected to bring a general 1-3 inches. This could cause some localized flooding.