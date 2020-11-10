Rain On the Way for Veterans Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our pleasant and dry stretch will end for the mid-week. Rain is on the way- heavy at times Wednesday, Veterans Day, and will still continue into Thursday. The combination of a slow moving cold front, moisture off the Atlantic and Gulf and even tropical moisture from Eta in the Gulf, will make for a soaking rain. Rain amounts Wednesday through Thursday, as the cold front slowly pushes off to the southeast, is expected to bring a general 1-3 inches. This could cause some localized flooding.
Improving conditions Friday with the return of sunshine and temperatures will continue to cool. Currently the weekend looks to start dry Saturday, but another front is expected to bring more rain later Saturday into Sunday.
Tonight: Turning cloudy, showers late. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Rain - heavy at times. Storm possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. More rain Wednesday night. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Mainly Morning rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Rain chances increase later in the day and night. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Rain showers. Mainly in the morning at this time. Highs lower 60s. Low 50.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs low to mid 50s.
