Rain Risk Increases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog, drizzle and low clouds this Tuesday morning. A more south to southeast wind flow will increase our clouds and humidity/dew points. It’ll feel more humid. Temperatures still milder than average.
Tracking a strong cold front and Tropical Storm Eta. The onshore flow off the Atlantic around Eta will enhance our rainfall Wednesday as a cold front arrives slowly from the west. Rain and even thunder possible.
Rain continues through Thursday morning. A general 1 to 3 inches of rain is projected from Wednesday to Thursday.
Becoming drier later Thursday into Friday and Saturday morning. Another wave of low pressure will arrive from the south later on Saturday, Saturday night into mainly Sunday morning.
Becoming cooler early next week. Back to more seasonable November weather briefly.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s.
Tuesday night: Showers developing late. Lows lower 60s. Areas of fog.
Wednesday: Rainy with thunder also possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. More rain Wednesday night. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Rain chances increase later in the day and night. High 60. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Rain showers. Mainly in the morning at this time. Highs lower 60s. Low 50.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.