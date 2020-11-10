Orange Co. school gets book vending machine

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Unionville Elementary School in Orange County is making it fun and easy for students to get books with a new book vending machine. The vending machine is holding 13 different titles of books for various reading levels.
A $2,500 grant from Homegrown Giving was awarded to the school by Williams Gas Pipeline, which made it possible for the school to get the machine.
Students are awarded coins for the vending machine based on being safe, respectful, and responsible.
“We’re trying to reward positive choices and good character traits. So they earn a golden token and get to come up here and choose a book of their choice, and hopefully foster the love for reading while rewarding good choices,” Unionville Elementary School Principal Peggy Kinser said.
Unionville Elementary School is now looking for donations to get more books to keep the vending machine full. If you’d like to help you can contact Unionville Elementary school at 540-661-4540 for more information.
