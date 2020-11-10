Law ending searches based on marijuana odor takes effect March 2021

“This is another victory for commonsense marijuana law reform in Virginia. Decreasing non-essential interactions between law enforcement and otherwise law-abiding Virginians is now more important than ever. However, it is only the legalization of the responsible use of cannabis by adults that will end the Commonwealth’s failed experiment with prohibition and begin undoing the decades of damage done primarily to young, poor, Black, and Brown Virginians,” the Development Director and the Executive Director of Virginia NORML, Jenn Michelle Pedini, said.