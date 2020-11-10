Kings Dominion to reopen in 2020 for ‘Taste of the Season’ holiday event

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion fans, rejoice! The Doswell theme park is set to open its gates for the first time in 2020, just in time for the holiday season. Kings Dominion Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience will feature dozens of sweet treats and savory snacks as well as live shows, rides and festivities throughout the park.
The park announced Tuesday the limited-capacity event. It opens Dec. 5 and runs select days through Dec. 27.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone, which is why we are ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for some holiday cheer,” said Tony Johnson, vice president and general manager at Kings Dominion. “Kings Dominion has a comprehensive safety plan in place that has proven to be effective in all of our sister parks that were allowed to safely operate earlier this year. We can’t wait for families to return to the park and make treasured holiday memories safely."
Now, if you’re a roller coaster fan -- like myself -- there will be select coasters open as well.
Reservations will be required for all guests to manage capacity and maintain social distance standards. Season Passholder reservations open November 16, and single-day tickets -- which automatically are tied to a reservation -- will be available beginning November 18.
The news of the new event comes months after the park announced it would remain closed for the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus.
A bright spot in a year that’s been nothing short of a roller coaster.
