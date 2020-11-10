DOJ: Alleged MS-13 member charged in connection with Woolen Mills murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An unsealed federal indictment is revealing new details and charges relating to a 2017 murder in Albemarle County.
The Department of Justice announced Tuesday, November 11, that one of three alleged gang members from Northern Virginia is believed to be directly involved in the July 2017 stabbing death of Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevera.
According to allegations in the indictment, 31-year-old Andy Tovar of White Post was a leader of Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas, a clique of MS-13. Tovar allegedly authorized members and associates to travel to the Charlottesville area to murder an individual the clique believed was a rival gang member.
The indictment states that at Tovar’s direction, four members of the GLCS clique stabbed Rivera-Guevera to death over 140 times using knives and a machete before they dumped his body in Moore’s Creek at Woolen Mills, burned his car, and fled back to Prince William County.
Tovar and two other members of the gang - 20-year-old Roberto Cruz Moreno of Woodbridge and 22-year-old Kevin Perez Sandoval of Warrenton - could face between 10 years and life in prison if convicted.
