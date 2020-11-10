Charlottesville school health advisory board talks support for students, teachers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An advisory group is talking about how to support Charlottesville students and teachers while they cope with the changes and anxieties created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The School Health Advisory Board (SHAB) met virtually Tuesday afternoon. The group discussed next steps in the ongoing process of identifying resources for children and staff.
It is looking at ways to get students and staff involved that don’t limit them to just physically working out.
“There are things that the arts may be able to do or it could be something musical that gets people moving or singing or doing something with their families that doesn’t necessarily... because sometimes, I think people can be intimidated by doing all fitness sessions,” said Jessica Brantley, Coordinator of Health and Physical Education at Charlottesville High School.
Efforts are also underway now to make sure everyone has adequate access to counselors as they cope with anxieties that can be created by isolation, as well as potential returns to the classroom.
The advisory board will meet again in January.
