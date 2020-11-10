Charlottesville councilors, planners to dive into new affordable housing plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Charlottesville Planning Commission are expected to dive into a new affordable housing plan that has been in the works for quite some time.
The 133-page draft includes several major recommendations and would cost around $10 million.
“There’s no question about it, you need some major expenditures,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. “But this is a major problem.”
The city’s Cville Plans Together initiative has been working on this draft since early 2019. It dives deep into long-term policies, drawing up a grand plan to serve roughly 4,000 households over 10 years.
It also includes recommendations on how to overcome racial disparities within Charlottesville housing.
Payne says it’s going to require community partnerships, regional partnerships with Albemarle County, as well as funding on the state and federal level.
“Given the data, it’s pretty clear that that’s the kind of level of investment needed in order to make the number of interventions and policies, and we need to just really think through how are we going to get there,” the councilor said. "I do think it’s going to require partnerships beyond just the city.”
Payne says City Council is open to receiving more feedback from the community as Tuesday’s meeting is just the beginning of the discussion. To learn how to contribute, visit https://cvilleplanstogether.com/
To read the full affordable housing plan, click here.
