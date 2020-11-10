Augusta Co. receives CARES Act grant to fast-track broadband service in 2 locations

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County has been awarded a $567,063 grant for broadband funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of the federal CARES Act.
The grant funding will be used for the Swoope Tower Fixed Wireless Project and New Hope Telephone Cooperative Fiber Project.
The first project will provide broadband service for 310 residents, students, teleworkers, and businesses and farms from the 488ft. tower in Swoope.
The New Hope Project will help provide high-speed fiber internet and telephone access for 36 households, including six home-based businesses.
These two fast-track broadband projects are scheduled to be completed by December 25.
“We are the second largest county land wise in the whole state and our terrain is we’ve got mountains and we’ve got valleys, and so one size does not fit all with trying to get broadband to our citizens,” Augusta County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Pam Carter said.
Both projects will increase broadband connectivity to improve distance learning, telework, and telehealth capabilities in response to COVID-19 for underserved areas identified in Augusta County’s 2016 Broadband Telecommunications Strategic Plan.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.