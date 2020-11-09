Virginia lawmakers approve $1 million to investigate VMI

Virginia Military Institute (Source: WVIR)
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press | November 9, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 9:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have approved budget changes proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The changes include adding $1 million to pay for an independent investigation into allegations of racism at the Virginia Military Institute.

Northam is a VMI graduate.

He and other top Democratic elected officials sent a letter to the public school’s board last month announcing an investigation into its culture, policies, practices and equity in disciplinary procedures.

The letter was sent after a Washington Post story that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism.”

Northam’s revised budget also includes enabling language for a new redistricting commission voters approved through a constitutional amendment last week.

