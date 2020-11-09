UVA’s Center for Global Health hosts conversation on global health equity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Monday evening held a virtual research symposium centered around global health equity.
The goal was to bring together students, faculty, alumni and others to share new approaches to addressing global health disparities.
UVA’s Center for Global Health, which recently changed its name to the Center for Global Health Equity, hosted the event.
Panelists talked about the challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when there’s a lot of distrust with the current healthcare system.
“We should be focused on conveying to our new leaders or the new administration that our system is fundamentally flawed but that it’s fixable,” Dr. Paul Farmer from Partners in Health said. “And that would go a long way I believe, and this is a big jump, into reducing the mistrust that we have to address to think about things like the COVID vaccine and how to get it out to everyone.”
Other panelists echoed Dr. Farmer’s hopes that the incoming administration will properly address the problems with the healthcare system.
