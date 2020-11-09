UVA men’s basketball ranked No. 4 in AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team is ranked 4th in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll.
Gonzaga is the preseason Number One, followed by Baylor and Villanova.
The Cavaliers and Wildcats are scheduled to square off on December 19th at Madison Square Garden.
That’s one of just three games currently on the schedule for the 'Hoos.
Saint Peter’s dropped out of the season opener, so a replacement will need to be found for the Bubbleville Tournament in Connecticut, which begins on November 25th.
UVA, and its fans, will get a lot of answers on Tuesday, when the ACC releases its Men’s Basketball Schedule.
Head coach Tony Bennett says members of his program dealt with the coronavirus over the summer, but they’ve been able to practice without issues since returning to Grounds.
However, there are some changes.
“The connectedness is a challenge,” says Bennett. "You realize how much physical touch is important, when you just want to put your arm around a player, or pat him on the back, or whatever, and you don’t do that as much. You got your mask on. The coaches do, and the players have, for the most part, in practices, though we’ll be moving away from that. You feel a little disconnected, but it does beat the alternative, so I’m very thankful for that.”
