UVA Football ready to return after ‘Mini Bye Week’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football was supposed to host Louisville this past week, but the game was postponed, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cardinals' program.
The teams will now play this coming Saturday, when UVA was supposed to have a bye.
The change means the team didn’t, and won’t, get a full week off.
“We executed, kind of a mini bye week," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "A subtle change in routine. Acouple days off. A little bit of a break for our players. Just a moment to pause, reflect on the first part of the season, and to prepare for the second part.”
Mendenhall says he’s letting his medical staff and the athletic department handle all communication with Louisville, but everything is lined up to be a normal game week.
“There’s nothing now in the way of us playing," says Mendenhall, "that would have been in place that’s atypical, in regards to just what the season looks like. So, both teams are anticipating playing, now.”
The Cavs and Cards are scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium.
