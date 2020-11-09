5th District Rep. Riggleman says Pres. Trump should concede, Bob Good disagrees

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In just a few months, Bob Good will head to Capitol Hill to represent the same seat currently held by 5th District Representative Denver Riggleman.
Riggleman is calling for President Donald Trump to accept the results of the election and concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Meanwhile, soon-to-be Congressman Bob Good is asking people to stand with the president.
Riggleman congratulated Biden on his projected win, and tweeted in part, “We should all work together in the spirit of helping America as those in loyal opposition.”
“It’s a dignity and class position, the institution of the president is bigger than any one individual,” Riggleman said.
Good was not available for an interview, but in a statement on Facebook said, in part:
“We don’t have a government “of the people, by the people, for the people” without fair and honest elections. Accuracy and transparency in our elections should be a bi-partisan American priority, and is foundational to our representative democracy."
Riggleman said he stands by the Constitution, not an individual, and offered advice to Good: “If you’re in Congress, know your duty is to follow the law. And if somebody is going to be the president-elect, you say, ‘hey, you know, we might not agree on everything, we might be from different parties, but you know, we have to work in the spirit of helping the American people,’" he said.
Biden spoke about uniting the country when he addressed the nation Saturday, and as a person who represents a conservative district, Riggleman offered advice to him, as well.
“He’s been in this a long time, but right now, with social media and digital media, my advice is, do not pander to the fringes of the parties," he said.
President Trump says he will continue to fight the results of election.
