Mayor Stoney to isolate after potential COVID-19 exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he will be isolating due to potential COVID-19 exposure after a campaign team member tested positive for the after they interacted with staff at the Richmond City Registrar, where there have been positive cases.
Kirk Showalter, General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff at the Richmond City Registrar is under quarantine after three people tested positive for COVID-19.
Stoney released the following statement regarding the matter:
"A member of my campaign team has tested positive for the coronavirus after interacting with the staff of the Registrar’s Office last week. Based on guidance from the Richmond City Health District and pursuant to City of Richmond employee protocol, my office and I will be isolating for the time being. My staff and I are well prepared to serve the residents of Richmond from home. It’s the safe, responsible thing to do while RCHD traces possible exposures stemming from the Registrar’s Office.
“This should serve as a sobering reminder that the pandemic is very real. Just because it’s not in the headlines doesn’t mean it’s no longer a threat. Please, monitor yourself for symptoms and take advantage of the resources offered by our Health District.”
Showalter says there was a delayed opening due to the two COVID-19 cases who were in the office last week. The first case was discovered on Election Day.
The second case was learned about on Friday and a third person has tested positive this morning. Everyone who came in contact with infected persons was notified.
The registrar’s office says they are working with the Virginia Department of Health for contact tracing as well as practicing social distancing and health guidelines.
Staff was asked to clean their workspaces and the building was deep cleaned on Nov. 6 and will be deep cleaned again today.
Showalter says the quarantine does not impact the central absentee team.
Election figures from Tuesday will be finalized on Nov. 10.
Watch the full press conference below:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.