Mayor Stoney to isolate after potential COVID-19 exposure

"A member of my campaign team has tested positive for the coronavirus after interacting with the staff of the Registrar’s Office last week. Based on guidance from the Richmond City Health District and pursuant to City of Richmond employee protocol, my office and I will be isolating for the time being. My staff and I are well prepared to serve the residents of Richmond from home. It’s the safe, responsible thing to do while RCHD traces possible exposures stemming from the Registrar’s Office.