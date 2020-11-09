Richmond Registar staff under quarantine after positive COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kirk Showalter, General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff at the Richmond City Registrar is under quarantine after three people tested positive for COVID-19.
Showalter says there was a delayed opening due to the two COVID-19 cases who were in the office last week. The first case was discovered on Election Day.
The second case was learned about on Friday and a third person has tested positive this morning. Everyone who came in contact with infected persons was notified.
The registrar’s office says they are working with the Virginia Department of Health for contact tracing as well as practicing social distancing and health guidelines.
Staff was asked to clean their workspaces and the building was deep cleaned on Nov. 6, and will be deep cleaned again today.
Showalter says the quarantine does not impact the central absentee team.
Election figures from Tuesday will be finalized on Nov. 10.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.