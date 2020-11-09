UVA infectious disease doctor says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promising results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmaceutical drug maker Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine has an effective rate of more than 90%.
“This is extraordinary. It’s within less than a year from starting the vaccine development to having phase three trial results. It’s completely unprecedented. I think the earlier record was probably about four years or so with Ebola, so this is really fantastic,” William Petri, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Virginia, said.
Petri still wants to know if the vaccine is effective in children, because there were none in the study. He’s also curious about how long the vaccine will last, but says all of that will play out over time.
“What will happen next is that they still have to pass a two-month safety window, which will be about two weeks from now. Two weeks from now, at least half the people who have been vaccinated will have been followed for two months for safety,” Petri said.
Petri says if the coronavirus vaccine makes its way to the FDA for approval, we could see the vaccine by the end of the year.
“I think that the process of vaccination will play out over the next six to nine months, starting with healthcare workers and first responders, then populations at greatest risk. I think the average person will see this vaccine in the spring or summer,” Petri said.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.