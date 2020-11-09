Northam announces $22M in funding for COVID-19 response at private colleges, universities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that $22 million in CARES Act funding will go to Virginia’s private colleges and universities to help fund their response to COVID-19.
“Like public colleges and universities, Virginia’s private institutions are facing tremendous financial challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Northam. “My administration is proud to support these institutions as they continue to provide a world-class education while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and communities.”
The funding will be allocated to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) and distributed to institutions based on COVID-19 expenses incurred between July 1 and Nov. 1.
“Virginia is home to outstanding private colleges and universities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This funding will help them navigate the COVID-19 crisis while providing the high-quality education all students deserve.”
The funding will help support pandemic-related expenses such as personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning, and testing for students, staff, and faculty.
