Nice and Dry For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After areas of fog to start this Monday, expect hazy sun and mild weather conditions this afternoon. Our nice and dry November weather will continue into Tuesday.
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta over south Florida. It made landfall over the upper Florida Keys late Sunday night as a 65 mph tropical storm. This storm system will not move much over the next several days. It will likely become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models show it making another landfall as a Tropical Storm late week north of Tampa over the “big bend” area of Florida.
Some of the tropical rain from Eta will be pushed north into our region along a stalling cold front mid week. This will provide us with a significant rainfall. A 1 to 3 inch, locally more of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
A break in the rain later Friday into Saturday. Temperatures come down closer to seasonable levels. Some more rain expected Sunday.
Monday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hazy and mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Rainy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Trending drier. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Sunday: Shower chance. Highs lower 60s. Mostly cloudy.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.