Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection discusses returning artifacts to indigenous Australians

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia is one of the largest collections of its kind worldwide, but some of the gallery’s pieces might soon be going back to the descendants of the people that made them.
Kluge-Ruhe was approached by the Australian Government as part of a new program from the Australian Institute for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS).
“There’s great interest in reuniting these important objects of cultural heritage with their makers,” Kluge-Ruhe Director Margo Smith said. "The Australian government funded it for the 200 and 55th anniversary of Captain Cook’s initial first voyage to Australia to the east coast of Australia.”
What exactly will be going back is yet to be decided, but the Australian Government is primarily focused on ceremonial objects and artifacts.
“The bulk of the items that are being examined from our collection are restricted men’s items,” Collections Manager Nicole Wade said. "There are also some body adornments and some other three dimensional objects in the collection that are being looked at by different communities.”
More than just providing an opportunity to return relics to their rightful owners, the collection says working with AIATSIS is providing them with a valuable exchange of information.
“Ultimately, that’s what we want out of this,” Smith explained. "A stronger connection with the people who made the objects in the collection, and that, you know, made objects that we will continue to hold in the collection.”
The conversations are still on-going, but Kluge-Ruhe says they hope to proceed with some of the repatriations by the end of the year.
