GIANT donates 1,000 turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

“Every family should be able to celebrate the season gathered around a table, sharing a meal and making lasting memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “In a time when the rates of people struggling with hunger are on the rise — including an alarming 80% increase in food insecurity for children – there’s a greater need for companies like ours to step up their efforts. That’s why in addition to increasing the number of turkeys were donating, we’re announcing a new, chain-wide food drive. We all need to do our part to help our neighbors this holiday season.”