Dry For Now. Rain to Return this Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our stretch of dry and pleasantly warm November days will hold during the day Tuesday, but turning wet for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure off the coast will still keep us dry Tuesday, but will give way to an approaching cold front by the mid-week. This front will slow and then stall over the Mid-Atlantic. At the same time, moisture from the Atlantic, Gulf and from Tropical Storm Eta will feed into this front. All of this will provide a set up for a soaking rain, 1 to 3 inches, locally more Wednesday and Thursday.
While Tropical Storm Eta, currently in the southeast Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to slowly move northward and weaken later this week, some of this moisture will be pushed north into our region, along the cold front. By Friday, the front settles farther south, and some drier air is expected to return Friday and the start of the weekend. Temperatures will back down to more seasonable levels as well. Another front looks to bring more rain our way by Sunday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Morning fog, sun and clouds, still warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday - Veterans Day: Periods of rain, heavy at times, storm possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: More rain, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 50s.
Friday: Trending drier. Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs near 60. Lows around 50.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.