Dry For Now. Rain to Return this Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our stretch of dry and pleasantly warm November days will hold during the day Tuesday, but turning wet for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure off the coast will still keep us dry Tuesday, but will give way to an approaching cold front by the mid-week. This front will slow and then stall over the Mid-Atlantic. At the same time, moisture from the Atlantic, Gulf and from Tropical Storm Eta will feed into this front. All of this will provide a set up for a soaking rain, 1 to 3 inches, locally more Wednesday and Thursday.