Charlottesville harvests tree for 2020 Grand Illumination event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A tree for the Grand Illumination on the downtown mall was cut down and received by the city Monday.
The 25-foot tall, 28-year-old Norway Spruce will be installed on the downtown mall Tuesday morning. It took a crew of about a dozen to cut and prep the tree for delivery.
The location of the tree will be at Central Place this year to attract and provide more foot traffic to Downtown Mall businesses.
The Grand Illumination of the tree and a holiday concert presented by the city of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union will be held on December 4, and televised on NBC29/CW29 starting at 6 p.m.
