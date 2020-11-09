ACPS teachers, staff gearing up to enter Phase 3

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) are getting ready to move into Phase 3 of hybrid learning Wednesday, November 11.
Many pre-kindergarten through third-grade students will head back to school for face-to-face instruction two days a week during this phase. Some students in grades 4-12 will return in-person, as well.
Teachers and staff are setting up classrooms, lessons, and mitigation strategies for the coming days.
“Since March, when school stopped, we’ve learned a lot about covid, we’ve learned a lot about children, and a lot about teaching in this environment. So now it’s putting all of those lessons into place,” Agnor-Hurt Elementary School Principal Douglas Granger said. "We’re excited to give it a try, and definitely are glad that kids can come back.”
Approxiamtely 2,700 ACPS students will return to school in-person. About 5,000 students were eligible to come into school, and slightly less than half choose to stay virtual at this time.
“We’re so thankful for the trust that the community gives us because there is a lot going on and we want to make sure we are there for the children and for the community,” Granger said. “It’s a real privilege.”
