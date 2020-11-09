ACPD: Pedestrian-involved crash on Rt. 29 & Twentyninth Place now fatal

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a Troy man has succumbed to injuries from an accident near the intersection of Route 29 and Twentyninth Place last week.
Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in that area around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3. Authorities say a vehicle traveling northbound on Rt. 29 struck 23-year-old Marcos Enrique Arroyo as he attempted to cross the road.
Arroyo was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died.
The Albemarle County Police Department has stated the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, and there are no charges pending. The crash remains under investigation by ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.
This is the third pedestrian fatality investigated by the police department in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.