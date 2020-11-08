Wilbur the dog recovering from surgery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wilbur the dog is now in foster care after receiving surgery to repair his broken femur.
Wilbur was rescued on October 26, after being seen falling, legs first, from an overpass. Since the rescue, there has been a fundraiser in efforts to raise money to cover the cost of his surgery. Over $5,000 has been raised so far.
Charlottesville Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals CEO Angie Gunter says the support Wilbur has received has been overwhelming.
“We are going to keep the community posted on Wilbur’s progress and let everyone know if more surgery is required or what will be required, so we’re going to keep everyone posted and let everyone know they can help," Gunter said. "For now were just so grateful we’ve gotten the help we need.”
Wilbur is currently in foster care with the police officer who rescued him and is expected to make a full recovery.
