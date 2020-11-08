A Summer-Like Sunday in November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to feel like summer in November throughout the day Sunday with temperatures almost hitting 80 degrees. Staggeringly warm Autumn days and our stretch of dry weather will continue right into the start of the work week. High pressure at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will continue to make for a pleasantly mild day and a chilly night on Monday. Highs in the low to mid 70s the next several days will make it feel more like early October. This dry and pleasant stretch is expected to end Tuesday afternoon.
By next Tuesday night, Wednesday an approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical rain will bring the next chance of widespread rain.1 to 2+ inches of rain is projected from Wednesday to next Friday at this time.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers possible later in the afternoon. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday - Veterans Day: Rain likely. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Still chance of showers, variable clouds. Highs mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly Sunny, mild and seasonable. Highs lower 60s.
