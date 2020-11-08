A Summer-Like Sunday in November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to feel like summer in November throughout the day Sunday with temperatures almost hitting 80 degrees. Staggeringly warm Autumn days and our stretch of dry weather will continue right into the start of the work week. High pressure at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will continue to make for a pleasantly mild day and a chilly night on Monday. Highs in the low to mid 70s the next several days will make it feel more like early October. This dry and pleasant stretch is expected to end Tuesday afternoon.