No Stormin’ Scott; UVA adjusting to minimal fans at home games

“I think I’ve just accepted the fact that I feed off that," says UVA senior linebacker Charles Snowden. "I think at the beginning of the year, I tried to be like, ‘Oh, I love football. I don’t need a crowd, I just love football.’ Just acknowledging that, yeah, I do need that, and so finding that energy source elsewhere. Whether it’s from my 4th Side teammates, within myself, or the guys on the field, just finding energy and motivation wherever I can.”