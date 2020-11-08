Louisa County High students learning life lessons through beekeeping program

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A beekeeping program at Louisa County High School is getting students out of the classroom, suiting them up, and taking them into the beehive.
Roughly 400,000 honey bees call the apiary at the school home. Despite their small size, they can have profound effects on the micro-ecosystem at the high school and beyond.
“They’re learning and they don’t even realize it,” said Chef Ben Howell, who oversees the school’s apiary. “It’ll help our fruit yield. It helps local farms within three miles of here. Local gardeners, household gardeners. These bees will fly up to three miles away from here and back, multiple times a day."
Students help harvest their honey, which is then used in Howell’s classroom kitchen during culinary lessons. Since its start almost 2 years ago, the program has received an outpouring of support. Nearly all of the equipment, even the bees, were donated from families and beekeeping communities.
Howell said what his students are learning, though, is about more than just bees and honey.
“You learn social structure here, you learn biology, you learn community and citizenship, in a bee yard," Howell said.
Students are also challenged to face their fears of being stung by suiting up and getting close and personal with hundreds of bees.
“If I can get people in here with a bee on their hands and realize that they’re not super aggressive, I’ve won my battle. And that takes a lot of the stigma off it,” Howell said.
Being outside is a good change of pace in a mostly virtual world, but Howell said the hands-on experience teaches lessons that will last a lifetime.
“Until these students get an opportunity to experience something, the learning may be a little more temporary but if I can show them and put their hands on it, I don’t worry about them forgetting it, at all."
