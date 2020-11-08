Dogs make a splash at ACAC’s “Soggy Doggy” event

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Dogs of all shapes and sizes made a splash at the ACAC’s “Soggy Doggy,” event this afternoon.
Dog owners and their furry friends got to swim and play with each other at the ACAC’s water park while helping raise hundreds of dollars for the SPCA. Although the event was capped because of COVID-19 regulations, the ACAC said the pups, and their owners, had tons of fun for a good cause.
“We figured it be a great way to let people outside and social distance but have fun during these hard times,” ACAC Water Park Director Amber Morris said.
ACAC said they may not not be able to host another Soggy Doggy event this year, but hopes to have more outdoor activities for people and their pets before the end of 2020.
