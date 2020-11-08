Activists, community members celebrate Biden-Harris win in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members and activists rallied together in celebration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s big win in downtown Charlottesville.
People dance and sang in celebration at the Freedom of Speech wall on the Downtown Mall. People of all ages shared their feelings about the Biden-Harris win. Organizers Don Gathers and Katrina Turner said they were happy to see good turnout at the last-minute event.
“It’s just very moving, this moment, to see this many people at the last minute, come out and just want to join in the spirit of unity and harmony and celebrate what we just accomplished," Gathers said.
“That man is gone! That’s it. Trump is gone,” Turner said.
Both Turner and Gathers said they hope people hold the President-elect accountable for his promises, and that both Biden and Harris will travel to Charlottesville after using the events of 2017 a focal point in the race.
