Perfect Weekend To Get Outside

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A picture perfect weekend of happy weather is ahead. Pleasantly warm Autumn days and our stretch of dry weather will continue right through the weekend. High pressure at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will continue to make for pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights. Highs in the low to mid 70s the next several days will make it feel more like early October. This dry and pleasant stretch is expected into early next week.