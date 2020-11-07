Perfect Weekend To Get Outside

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A picture perfect weekend of happy weather is ahead. Pleasantly warm Autumn days and our stretch of dry weather will continue right through the weekend. High pressure at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will continue to make for pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights. Highs in the low to mid 70s the next several days will make it feel more like early October. This dry and pleasant stretch is expected into early next week.
By next Tuesday night, Wednesday an approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical rain will bring the next chance of widespread rain. One to two inches of rain is projected from Wednesday to next Friday at this time.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers possible later in the afternoon. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday - Veterans Day: Rain likely. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny, showers could linger but looking clear for now. Highs upper 60s.
